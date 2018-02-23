Ekpeaga Gets New Monarch

Thousands of people from various walks of life last weekend thronged Ekpeaga Community to witness the election, emergence and crowning of the new Ezeali of Ekpeaga Community, Egbema in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

After several years without a Paramount Ruler, Chief Godwin Asomugha emerged as the Ezeali, beating his rival, Pastor Uche Ugwuata.

Asomuagha pulled 34 votes as against Ugwuata’s five votes in an election that was held under the watchful eyes of the elders, youths, women, security agencies and other pressure groups.

The five villages that constitute Ekpeaga had 10 delegates each while a total of five votes were voided after voting. Voting started by 12.30pm and ended by 1.15pm.

In his post-election victory speech, the new Ezeali thanked the community, the electoral committee and security agencies for the smooth conduct of the election and promised to run an all-inclusive administration.

Asomugha pledged to run a transparent and accountable administration, noting that the era of divide and rule system is gone for good.

He solicited the support and cooperation of all towards taking the community to a higher level of development as he would hit the ground running.

Pastor Uche Ugwuata who accepted the result of the election in good faith said the election was free, fair and credible. He congratulated the new paramount ruler and promised to work with him.

A certificate of return was issued to the new Ezeali while the elders and chiefs of the community crowned him.