Banigo Hails Wike’s Politics, Statesmanship

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. (Mrs) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has described the State Chief Executive Chief Nyesom Wike as a man with a great mastery of politics and statesmanship.

Banigo stated this in a statement in Port Harcourt following the mammoth crowd that thronged the Yakubu Gowon Stadium to receive the Governor during the Rivers East Senatorial District solidarity rally in Port Harcourt.

The Deputy Governor said the Governor is widely accepted across the 23 local government areas of the State and beyond because he has demonstrated great capacity to lead Rivers people.

According to her, ” Wike’s brilliant performance is amazing even to his worst critics,” warning that the opposition should not bother to run against him in 2019,because of his intimidating credentials which has earned him national and international accolades.

Banigo however expressed confidence that as 2019 draws nearer, it will become more obvious that there is no vacancy in the Rivers State Brick House and congratulated Governor Wike for his dynamic and pragmatic leadership style.