…As Weli Pledges To Turn Things Around

Rivers United’s midfielder, Christian Weli has pledged to turn things around as the new season progresses.

Weli stated this yesterday in a telephone interview with Tidesports.

He said it has been a slow start for united this season but the team will improve in their matches.

“When new season start new players come in and some depart, it will take time to understand the new ones”, Weli said.

He explained that the squad is getting better with the return of some old players of the team that have been away.

“The return of Emeka Ogbugh and Emeka Atoluma who were away representing our nation in the African Championship (CHAN) in Morocco is also good for the team”, he stated.

The midfielder noted that last Sunday match against Niger Tornadoes in the week nine of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt. It is an indication that Rivers United is progressing.

Weli was one of the outstanding players of Rivers United last season.

Kiadum F. Edookor