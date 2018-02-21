Ugwuanyi Signs N103.5bn 2018 Budget Into Law

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has signed the 2018 budget of N103.5 billion into law.

Signing the document in Enugu, Ugwuanyi reiterated his administration’s readiness to deliver good governance and harness the potential in the state.

The governor, however, expressed his commitment to ensure the full and prompt implementation of the budget.

Earlier, Mr Edward Ubosi, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, said that the legislators had after wide consultation and robust debate jerked up the budget estimate.

Ubosi said that the increase became necessary in order to accommodate the various road projects in the state that needed urgent attention.

He said that the budget was realistic and accommodated the pressing needs of the state.

The Speaker said that the 2018 budget reduced external and internal borrowings of the state by 60 per cent and would not drag the state into any form of indebtedness.

Ubosi said that the gains of the 2018 budget had demonstrated that the State Board of Internal Revenue was up to its responsibilities.

“We are happy with the way the revenue board is working to reduce stress from the government but they should not put hardship on our people,” he said.

He commended the governor for the prudent management of the state’s resources.

according to reports, the governor had on December 28, 2017 presented a budget estimate of N98.5 billion to the state assembly.

The budget was passed on February 12.