SON Berates Stakeholders Over Sharp Practices

The Director General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mr. Osita Anthony Aboloma has expressed worry that despite enforcement and raids embarked upon by the organisation, some stakeholders cut corners and engage in sharp practices by bringing sub-standard products into the country.

Aboloma made the assertion in his address at a sensitisation workshop on “Reduction of Sub-standard Lubricants in Nigeria” held in Port Harcourt, Monday.

Represented by the Regional Co-ordinator, South-South, Mr. Papanye Don-Pedro, the SON boss said the practice made their battle against substandard products a never-ending one.

According to him, most engines develop problems because they are fed with adulterated lubricants, and it is their task and mandate to enforce standardisation and quality assurance in all states of the federation with their present focal point on lubricants.

He opined that the organisation would not compromise with any stakeholder as there is no altemative to standards, stressing that substandard products harm the economy, close down genuine businesses and investments, cripple industries and send thousands to the job market.

In the intemational market, the Chief Executive of SON hinted that it weakens competitive advantage and discouraged patronage, adding, “Substandard products are harmful to health, endanger, lives and do not give value to money.

“Aboloma, however, urged all hands to be on deck to save lives, the nation and the economy, as the workshop was aimed to further enlightened stakeholders on the dangers of sub-standard lubricants and measures being taken to beat these individuals to their game, assuring that SON will not relent its efforts to rid the markets of sub-standard goods as they continue to innovate new ideas to checkmate counterfeiting and fake products.

In his speech, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Samuel lbemeru, who was represented by the Director, Special Duties, Paul Damgbor expressed delight with SON for the enlightenment as it would create awareness on reduction of sub­standard lubricants in the state as Rivers State is hub of hydro­carbon activities, and reiterated that the government under Chief Nyesom Wike will continue to create conducive environment for standardisation of goods and regulation.

He called on other relevant agencies to partner with SON and flush out illegal business operations, track them down and bring them to justice.

Also speaking, the representative of the Chairman, Engine Lubricant Dealers, Comrade Segun Johnson highlighted their activities in all sectors of petroleum products and disclosed that they had a branch that monitors the lubricants’ empire and pledged to support SON for a way forward to reduce or eliminate the importation of sub-standard lubricant products.

However, some participants at the workshop commended SON for the enlightenment and promised to put them into practice.