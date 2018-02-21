Senate Tasks FG On Cross Border Attacks

In its bid to stop the incessant killings in Nigeria, the Senate yesterday urged the Federal Government to mount diplomatic pressure on Niger and Chad republic respectively, in order to block criminals from using their territories to launch attack in Nigeria.

The Senate made this resolution at its yesterday plenary session, just as Senator Tykaura raised the order of the killings of people in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara state.

In his reaction to the above resolution, the Deputy Senate President who led the day’s plenary said, “Right to life is the first right of every citizen and this must not be joked with by any nation.

“Government at state and federal level should ensure that every life is protected, going forward, government should hold on to their responsibilities”, he said.

Expressing concern over the horrendous killings, Senator B.I. Gemade said, “I sympathise with Zamfara State because they have suffered greatly. We shouldn’t spare efforts in dealing with this matter. We should also increase our security presence in these regions.”

The senate leader, Sen. Ahmed Lawan in his contribution said, “Let me start by commiserating with the people of Zamfara. It looks as if loss of lives is becoming part of us on daily basis. We need to be optimistic and ask what the minister of defence has done after the inspection and the IGP as well.

“It’s the most crucial thing we can do for Nigeria, we need to harmonise with the executives to implement the resolutions moved by the Senate.”

Reacting also, Sen. Isah Misau said, “the chairman of Police Service Commission says we only have 350,000 police officers & 150,000 are not serving in the public which means we only have 200,000 public serving police. We must do the right thing & stop being political with the lives of Nigerians.”

Similarly Senator Victor Umeh said “An officer with the portfolio of protecting lives should be held responsible and note that if any personnel is not competent let them resign.”

Proffering solutions to these killings Senator Adamu Aliero opined, “I support this important motion. Nigeria has the capacity to have air surveillance. I will recommend that Nigerian Air Force should mount air surveillance and also have joint board patrol.”

Below are the resolutions made by the senate on Tuesday over the incessant killings in Nigeria.

1. Observe a minute silence for the dead victims of these horrendous attacks; Urge the Federal Government to direct the Nigerian Air Force to use air surveillance to identify the location of the armed bandits within the sparse forest and flush them out; III.

2. Urge the Federal Government to mount diplomatic pressure on Niger Republic and Chad to forestall criminals from using their territories to launch attack on Nigeria;

III. Urge the Federal Government to mount diplomatic pressure on Niger Republic and Chad to forestall criminals from using their territories to launch attack on Nigeria;

1. Urge Zamfara State Government to upgrade, recruit and generously fund state and local vigilance teams with the aim of improving security in the affected areas;

2. Call on NEMA to immediately send relief materials to the affected area in Zurmi LGA of Zamfara State; 3.Urge the Ad-hoc committee on security infrastructure to go to Zamfara state to pay a condolence visit and find out the problem in the state; and

4. Urge the Federal Government to set up IDP camps in Zamfara State to accommodate the large number of homeless people as a result of these killings.