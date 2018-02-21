Rivers Now Home For Nigerians – Omehia

Former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia says Governor Nyesom Wike has made Rivers State a home for all Nigerians.

Omehia, who said this in an interview with newsmen at the Rivers East Solidarity Rally at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also commended the governor for ensuring the completion of all abandoned projects by previous administrations in the state.

He said that the governor’s programmes and policies were in line with the vision of the founding fathers of the state, and stressed the need for Rivers people to support the governor by returning him to Government House in 2019.

Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Political Matters, Hon Emeh Glory Emeh said there was no substitute to Governor Nyesom Wike in 2019.

Emeh stated that the good works of the governor would speak for him during the elections.

He also said that Rivers people would resist any attempt to rig the elections, and urged the people of Rivers East Senatorial District to participate actively in the on-going voter registration exercise with a view to obtaining their Permanent Voters’ Cards for the election.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Rivers State Local Government Service Commission, Chief Azubuike Nmerukini said that the people of the district decided to urge the governor to seek re-election in 2019 to enable him continue with his good works.

Nmerukini also assured that the people would resist any attempt to rig the elections.