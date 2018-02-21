R’East Vows To Foist 2nd Term On Wike …Resolves To Buy Nomination Form For Gov …I Will Do More Consultations -Wike

The entire people of Rivers East Senatorial District have resolved to compel Governor Nyesom Wike to seek re-election in 2019.

The district, which said this at a solidarity rally in Port Harcourt, the state capital, yesterday, also resolved to purchase the nomination form for the governor.

Alternate Chairman of the rally, Senator George Thompson Sekibo said that the district resolved to purchase the nomination form as a mark of its commitment towards compelling the governor to run for a second term in office.

The former senator said that the public show of solidarity was a mark of appreciation for the uncommon dexterity which the governor has shown in the governance of the state, adding that the people of the zone were proud of the impressive record of the state chief executive within the last two and half years in office.

He said that the Rivers East Senatorial District was also using the medium to give glory to God for the successes recorded thus far by the governor.

Also speaking, Chairman of the occasion and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief O.C.J. Okocha said that Rivers people will use performance as indicators to vote for candidates during the forthcoming elections.

“Only those who have performed well will be asked to run, our votes must count”.

A motion to compel the governor to seek re-election was moved by the member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon Kingsley Chindah and seconded by the member representing Ogu/Bolo Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Hon Evans Bipi.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has promised to consult with the three senatorial zones of the state before deciding on the 2019 governorship election.

Wike, who said this in Port Harcourt while addressing a mammoth crowd at the Rivers East Senatorial District rally, also said that his government believes in continuity.

The governor, however, told the crowd that the race for 2019 was not only for him but for the entire people of the state, stressing that for the actualisation of the race, everyone must get their permanent voters’ cards.

Wike has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government for failing to keep its promises to Nigerians.

The governor said that the APC has not kept any of its promises to Nigerians, stressing that Nigerians were tired of excuses.

He also said that only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was the hope of the common man in Nigeria.