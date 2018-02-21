Police Unmask PDP Chairman’s Killers In Rivers …Launch Manhunt For Trigger Happy Officer

Detectives of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Monitoring Unit in Rivers State have arrested the killers of the Ward Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ogbogoro community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state, late Mr Heaven-Ogbogbo Ihuigwe.

Late Ihuigwe was allegedly murdered on September 16, 2017, at about 19:45hours in cold blood and dumped in a cassava farm in Rumuekini community near Choba.

However, shortly after getting the report, the IGP Monitoring Team led by ACP Benneth Igweh, quickly swung into action to ensure that perpetrators of the inhuman act were arrested and brought to justice.

Addressing journalists at the state Police Command Headquarters, yesterday, to showcase the recent achievements recorded by men of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Administration, Cyril Okoro told journalists that following a tip-off, men of the IGP Monitoring Unit arrested one Ifeanyi Okoro (m) residing at Omagwa community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of the state.

Okoro disclosed that the arrest of Ifeanyi and his further interrogation and subsequent confession led to the arrest of Ajade Niyi, Austin Isotec, Chief Joseph Iwuoku (aka Uduakonmiri) and Clement Yusuf, who were other accomplices in the killing of the late party chairman.

He added that efforts were being made to arrest one Yaye, whom he said, was still at large.

According to him, all the arrested suspects have confessed to have taken part in the murder of the politician, adding that one Black Toyota Highlander, the deceased Gionee M5 phone and originals of land documents were items recovered from them.

The DCP also said that on February 2, 2018, one Okonkwo Ikenna Micheal of Elelenwo Street, Rumuodumanya at about 20:20 hours along the Elele-Omerelu-Owerri Road while returning from Anambra State was kidnapped by five unidentified gunmen but quickly added that the men of IGP Monitoring Unit while doing a follow up on the incident, arrested one Anthony Nnamdi Omereji, alias Tompolo.

According to him, Tompolo confessed that he had received the sum of N2million from the family of the victim as ransom, and that the sum of N250,000 was left with him upon arrest.

He averred that the suspect had confessed to be the leader of the dreaded and notorious criminal gang responsible for the several kidnap and armed robbery activities on the Port Harcourt-Owerre Road, adding efforts were being intensified to arrest the other gang members.

Okoro also told journalists that on February 16, 2018, operatives of the IGP Monitoring Unit led by ACP Benneth Igweh, acting on credible intelligence, arrested three suspects, Nkechi Uzoemene, Roseline Okey and Nwolu Rita, all females who allegedly conspired to be involved in child trafficking.

He stated that the suspects conspired amongst themselves and sold a two-month old baby boy belonging to Nwolu Rita at the sum of N300,000 without the consent of her husband, one Uche Duru.

“The child was sold to one Ngozi Egeonu in Owerri in Imo State. On the execution of search in the house and premises of the buyer (Ngozi Egeonu), operatives recovered nine pregnant girls whose pregnancies have been mortgaged.

“Further investigation led to the recovery of the two-month old baby boy at No. 24, Egbelu Street, Rumuodara in Port Harcourt, where the duo of Ugo Amarachi ‘f’ and Benjamin Amuobichukwu were arrested”, he added.

Okoro said all the suspects would be charged to court after investigations in their matters had been concluded even as he lauded members of the public for their sustained support and cooperation, and promised that the police will do more to make the state safe and secure.

Speaking to journalists, the wife of the slain PDP Ward Chairman, Mrs Salome Heaven-Ogbogbo Ihuigwe and Rivers State House of Assembly member in the area, Hon Michael Chinda lauded the efforts of the police in arresting those responsible for the killing of their kinsman.

They urged the police to ensure that justice was done in the matter.

Our correspondent reports that over 18 persons were paraded to newsmen during the briefing.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has launched manhunt for a mobile police officer, who shot and killed a commercial taxi driver at the Rumuokoro Roundabout in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, who confirmed the incident in Port Harcourt, last Monday, however, denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the mobile police officer.

While responding to reporters’ questions on the whereabouts of the officer and what the police high command was doing to ensure justice for the victim of the careless shooting, Omoni said “The perpetrator of that dastardly act will be put to justice, the deceased deserves justice, and he must be given justice. It will only take some time, but I know at the end of the day, we will get to the boy.

“Right now, like I said yesterday (Sunday), he is a visiting mobile police officer, but we are getting some clues about his identity and where he is serving. So, in no time, we will get him apprehended, and he will face justice,” Omoni added.

Meanwhile, the wife of the deceased taxi driver, Mrs Precious Kelechi has demanded that justice must take its course over the death of her husband.

“It is unbelievable, I am still dreaming. I want to see the corpse of my husband. It is like a dream, I am yet to believe it’s real. I want to see the man that has kept me in this position. I want to see his face. I want him to be prosecuted. He is now on the run. The police should produce him to face the law,” she added.

It would be recalled that there was commotion in Rumuokoro in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, last Sunday, after a policeman allegedly killed a taxi driver, identified only as Bright.

A police team, which arrived shortly after the incident, cordoned off the scene to forestall break down of law and order in the area.

The Tide learnt that the cops shot continuously into the air to disperse a mob protesting against the killing.

It was gathered that the policeman, who fired the shot that killed the taxi driver, was escorting a vehicle conveying frozen chicken and fish to an unknown destination.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana & Reliance Ezimora