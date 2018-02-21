Japan Optimistic Of Improved Trade Relations With Nigeria

Japan has expressed optimism of an improved trade relations with Nigeria as Nigerian Government intensifies efforts at implementing Economic and Recovery Growth Plan (ERGP).

The Trade Commissioner, Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Mr Taku Miyazaki, expressed the optimism in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, Monday.

According to him, Nigeria’s economy is on the path of rebound due to stable oil price, more forex liquidity and government efforts at implementing ERGP.

Miyazaki noted that trade declined between both countries from 2015 to 2017 due to decreased natural gas import, lean harvest of sesame seeds in Nigeria and weak demand for some goods.

He said that Japan’s import from Nigeria from 2015 to 2017 was to the tune of $2,830.8 million, $849,568 million and $785, 204 million, respectively.

He said that Japan’s export to Nigeria from 2015 to 2017 stood at $358, 588 million, $326, 147 million and $321,165 million, respectively.

“There was decline of 7.6 per cent of import value from Nigeria mainly because of the decrease of natural gas import.

“Natural gas is still dominant with more than 80 per cent of Japan’s import from Nigeria.

“Sesames seeds kept third despite 47 per cent decrease in value and 43 per cent in quantity, mainly due to the lean harvest in Nigeria.

“Aluminium refined from scraps surged by 46 per cent in value, accounting for 14 per cent of total import from Nigeria,” he said.

Miyazaki said that Japan’s export to Nigeria declined due to continuous weak demand in Nigeria, adding that export from Japan to Nigeria kept almost same level in spite of improved foreign exchange in the country.

“Hot-rolled steel sheets and synthetic hairs dropped by 49 per cent and 43 per cent in quantity, respectively, as not a few of Nigerian traders and consumers have shifted to items with lower prices, even some of which were substandard ones.

“Automobiles, once the biggest export item from Japan, still suffered from extremely weak demand coupled with incomplete implementation of Auto Policy,” he said.

The trade commissioner said that Nigeria’s lifting of ban on fish import from Japan in 2015 led to a surge of import of mackerel from Japan to Nigeria in the last two years.

“Japan’s export of mackerels surged in the last two years, especially in 2017, six times more than that of the previous year, accounting for nearly 56,000 metric tonnes,” Miyazaki said.