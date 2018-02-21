Fuel Scarcity: DPR Seals Four Stations In Warri

The Warri Zonal Office of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed four petrol stations in Warri over sharp practices.

The Warri Zonal Operations Manager, Mr Yusuf Sule disclosed this to newsmen shortly after an unscheduled visit to some petrol stations in Warri, Monday.

Sule, who led the surveillance team, said the stations were sanctioned for hoarding, under-dispensing and over-pricing, adding that over 11 stations was visited.

He said that some of the petrol stations were compelled to dispense at the government approved pump price of N145 per litre.

“We sealed four petrol stations over various offences bordering on under-dispensing, over-pricing and hoarding.

“We also compelled the marketers to dispense fuel at the regulated pump price of N145 per litre,” he said.

The manager advised petroleum marketers not to buy the product above the ex-depot price of N133.28k, noting that it was not an excuse for them to sell above the official pump price.

“The law says sell petrol at N145 per litre and anything contrary to that should be avoided.

“If you must remain in business, you must play according to the rules of the game.

“The marketers should stop buying at exorbitant prices. We asked them to provide evidence to enable us to address the fundamental issues right at the depots.

“As we speak, no one has come forward with evidence, so they should buy at the ex-depot price or they will continue to be at loggerhead with the DPR,” he said.

Sule said that the regulatory agency would continue to enforce compliance.

Most of the marketers, however, in their response said they bought at between N167 and N175 per litre at the depot.