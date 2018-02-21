Fertilizer Vendors Seek Notore’s Patronage

The Fertiliser Vendors Association of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter has appealed to Notore management to patronise the services of the association in transportation of fertilisers from the company.

In an interview with The Tide on Monday at Trailer Park, Eleme, an official of the association, Mr Braimoh Yusuf said that the association members needed more recognition through adequate patronage in lifting the fertiliser product for distribution across various destinations.

Braimoh stressed that the association has cordial working relationship with the company’s management, urging the company to reciprocate the association leadership relationship.

He said that the association’s trailers have been on stand for lifting products for distribution.

He emphasised that the association’s leadership had confidence in the Notore management for vision and exemplary management skills to navigate the company to its present profit making status.

He urged the company’s management to maintain its present level of production and managerial skills with a view to meeting demands of farmers and other end users of fertilisers in Nigeria.

Braimoh also commended the management of Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals Company Limited for their intention to expand the fertiliser plants through building of the second plant.

He said that Notore and Indorama fertiliser plants would address the challenge of the shortage of fertilisers by farmers in the country and other end users.

He said the vendors association would continue to promote peaceful co-existence and working relations with the management of the two companies for effective distribution of their products to end users.

Philip Okparaji