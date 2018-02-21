DPR Seals Six Filling Stations In PH

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed up six filling stations under the Mile III, Rumuokwurushi and Moscow Road axis in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The DPR stated that the petroleum filling stations were sealed up for various offences, ranging from hoarding petroleum product, under dispensing of the product, over pricing and diversion of the product.

The Head, Down-Stream of DPR product, Emmanuel Owushola, stated that the exercise was part of Federal Government’s directives to ensure that queues disappeared from petrol filling stations.

“We visited 42 retail outlets and met 17 outlets selling. We sealed six stations for various offences. Under delivery, selling above pump price, possible diversion of petroleum product, and some were even hoarding products on sighting us they run away.

“That is why we are doing all these surveillance to ensure that there is no hoarding of petroleum product and also to ensure that fuel loaded arrives at the correct filling stations, so that all these queues will vanish,” he said.

Reliance Ezimora