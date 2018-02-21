DPR Seals Six Filling Stations In PH

By The Tide -
0
204
Stakeholders Management and Community Development Division Manager, Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), Mr Dennis Masi (middle), with Infrastructure, Estate Maintenance and Engineering Deputy Manager, NAOC, Mrs Naina Osima (2nd left), Community Relations Officer, Oando, Mr Prok Rosta (3rd left), Community Development Committee Chairman, Pumolumo Gabriel (right) and members of Egbemo Angalabiri community in Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa State, shortly after the commissioning of a 500 metre concrete road built by NAOC and its Joint Venture partners, last Friday.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has sealed up six filling stations under the Mile III, Rumuokwurushi and Moscow Road axis in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The DPR stated that the petroleum filling stations were sealed up for various offences, ranging from hoarding petroleum product, under dispensing of the product, over pricing and diversion of the product.
The Head, Down-Stream of DPR product, Emmanuel Owushola, stated that the exercise was part of Federal Government’s directives to ensure that queues disappeared from petrol filling stations.
“We visited 42 retail outlets and met 17 outlets selling. We sealed six stations for various offences. Under delivery, selling above pump price, possible diversion of petroleum product, and some were even hoarding products on sighting us they run away.
“That is why we are doing all these surveillance to ensure that there is no hoarding of petroleum product and also to ensure that fuel loaded arrives at the correct filling stations, so that all these queues will vanish,” he said.

 

Reliance Ezimora

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR