Cattle Dealer In Court Over N2m Fraud

A 50-year-old cattle dealer, Ahmed Abubakar last Monday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos State for alleged N2 million fraud.

Abubakar, whose address was not provided is facing a charge of obtaining under false pretences.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused committed the offence on April 5, 2017 at Ibereko area in Badagry, Lagos State.

Ikem said the accused collected N2 million from the complainant, Mr Haruna Akapo, with a promise that he would supply 25 cows to him.

“The accused collected the money from the complainant that he would supply the complainant with 25 cows within a certain period of time.

“The accused converted the money into his personal use and did not supply the cows to the complainant. He disappeared and was later arrested by the police,” he said.

Ikem said the offence contravened Section 312 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Jimoh Adefioye granted the accused bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Adefioye said the sureties should provide evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until March 12 for mention.