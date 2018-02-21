Butchers Task RSG On Abattoir Park

The Rivers State Chairman of Butchers Association of Nigeria, Mr Musa Baba Ahmed has called on the state government to build an international standard Abattoir Park, where animals and meats coming into Rivers State would first be assembled for proper inspection.

Ahmed made this known last Monday in an interview with newsmen in his office in Port Harcourt.

Ahmed, who expressed the need for proper medical and environmental assessment on meats, said the union cannot guarantee the sanitary process of some meat being smuggled into the state for consumption.

He said the union was concerned about the quality of animals and meats that come directly to recognised abattoir homes for proper inspections and check-up involved in the state.

The abattoir chairman also said that some of the meats sold to the public were not coming from abattoirs, adding that some of them were not going through proper check-up to ascertain the hygienic content of the meat consumed by the public.

According to him, if such abattoir park is built for animals including cows and goats, the ministries would be unable to inspect all the animals and meats allowed to be distributed to their different destinations in the state.

Ahmed stated the union’s readiness to support the state government in such project to reduce unhygienic and infected animals in the state.

The association chairman also reassured the commitment of the union to assist governments in bringing sanity in animal business.

Ahmed said, it was already in the union constitution that any member caught selling meat not duly inspected would be made to face the wrath of the law.

Enoch Epelle