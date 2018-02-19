Wike’s Dev Projects, Massive – Rep

The lawmaker representing Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni/Ahoada West Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Uchechukwu Nnam-Obi has said that the development projects of Governor Nyesom Wike that have spread across Rivers State within the short period he is in office have gone beyond the “Mr. projects” appellation.

He also described the governor as the “Big Brother of Nigeria”, going by the N200 million donation and gestures he has shown and given to the people of Benue State which, according to the lawmaker, is uncommon.

Nnam Obi who disclosed this in a chat with aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa last Friday, noted that the state, has through the efforts of the governors, witnessed a lot of activities, especially in recent times, which have resulted to influx of people of different calibre from local to international, into the State.

He said that such activities including the wrestling championship, traditional rulers conference among others had boosted the economy of the state, as many hotels, restaurants and other businesses flourished.

Apart from visitors to the state, the lawmaker also pointed out that the numerous projects going on in the state have had a multiplier effects on the state’s economy, because labourers were engaged, and money is relased in to the system.

“The numerous projects of the governor which are spread all over the state, from Akinima to Omoku and to Okrika is beyond the “Mr Project that people call him, and I thank God for his efforts to develop the state.

“Governor Wike is selfless in his service, and I can tell you that Rivers State is better-off under his leadership.

“Many people are surprised at his developmental strides, and they wonder where the money for all these development is coming from, to build all these roads.

“You can see construction of houses, roads and bridges all over the state, which are capital-intensive, and you could ask where the money comes from,” he said.

Nnam Obi applauded the governor for the gesture given to the people of Benue State which to him has earned the governor the Big Brother of Nigeria, and urged other governors to emulate him.

On the refusal of President Buhari to assent to some bills passed by the National Assembly, the lawmaker posited that time will make the difference, as the law gives the legislator power to pass the bill to law by two-third majority of the National Assembly, if the president refuses to give assent within a specified period of time.

Corlins Walter