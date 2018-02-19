Wike Vows To Intensify Dev

The Rivers State Chief Executive, Chief Nyesom Wike has vowed to intensify his administration’s efforts to develop the State.

Wike made the vow while receiving the prestigious Daily Independent Newspaper’s Political Icon of the Year 2017 Award at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos last Saturday.

Represented by his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo, the governor said at the beginning of the year 2017, he had declared that it was a year to roll out unprecedented development projects and service delivery to the Rivers people.

“We went straight to deliver infrastructural projects in all sectors, such as roads, education, healthcare, culture and tourism, etc because we believe projects delivery is the centre piece of our engagements with the Rivers people”, Wike stressed.

Wike, who expressed his delight for the honour of being voted as the Daily Independent Newspaper Political Icon of the Year 2017, said the honour would further spur him and his team to do more for the Rivers people.

According to Wike, “This award will also serve as a stimulus to democratise the political space to pave the way for greater economic development of Rivers State”.

The state chief executive thanked the management and staff of the Daily Independent Newspaper for the prestigious award, and dedicated the award to the Almighty God, the good people of Nigeria and the Rivers people in particular.