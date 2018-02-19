‘Wike ’ll Handover To Ogoni In 2023’

A former Senator representing Rivers South-East in the National Assembly, Senator Olaka Nwogu says Governor Nyesom Wike will hand over to the Ogonis come 2023.

Nwogu, who said this, during a sensitisation rally by the National PDP Ex-Councillors Forum for the four Ogoni local government areas in Bori, also described the clean-up of Ogoniland by the Federal Government as fake.

The former senator, who was chairman of the occasion, said that the Ogonis must form an alliance with Wike for the realisation of the Ogoni governorship dream in 2023.

He also urged the people to protect their Permanent Voters’ Cards with a view to returning the governor to office in 2019.

Also speaking, the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Barrister Kenneth Kobani urged the former councillors to continue to reach out to the grassroots with a view to enlightening them on the achievements of Governor Nyesom Wike in the state.

Kobani also commended the people for their massive turn out for the event.

Also speaking, the state Commissioner for Works, Hon Dumnamene Deekor said that the Ogonis will resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government to rig the elections in the area.

The commissioner also said that the Ogonis will support Wike for a second term in office in order to get his support in 2023.

Deekor told journalists that the on-going dualisation of the Saakpenwa-Bori road by Wike will boost economic opportunities in the area.

Meanwhile, scores of members of the All Progressives Congress have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party in the area.

Receiving the defectors, Deputy National Chairman of National PDP Ex-Councillors Forum, Prince Weli Wosu said that the large number of the defectors was indication that the APC was no more in Ogoniland.