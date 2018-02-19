Total Trains Egi Students On ICT

The management of To-tal E&P Nigeria Limited has organised a three-day, Computer-Based Proficiency Training Programme for Senior Secondary School students of the OML58 host communities.

According to the Deputy General Manager, Community Affairs and Development, Total E&P, Mr James Umo, the three-day intensive training progamme which held at the Obite Civic Centre in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, was national and regional examinations on computer applications.

The Deputy General Manager who was represented at the opening ceremony of the event by the company’s Capacity Development Manager, Mr Erike Okey-Omodu, said the programme was part of Total E&P’s contribution towards the development of education in its host communities, and the society in general.

Delivering the keynote address, she noted that the training will avail the students the opportunity to learn how to use computers for their external examinations.

Participants at the computer based training programme were drawn from all secondary schools in Egi Clan.

Addressing the students, the Deputy General Manager urged them to make judicious use of the opportunity and work towards achieving excellence in their educational endeavour.

In his remark, Chairman of the event, Hon. Ejikeme Oji, commend the company for the gesture and urged the students to imbibe the culture of hardwork in their academic pursuit.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen shortly after the opening ceremony, one of the Resource Persons, Mrs Lilian Itoje, said the programme was apt especially with the shift from paper based to computer based examinations.

She stressed the need to establish computer based training centres in rural areas to give access to the rural populace.

Some of the students, who spoke with The Tide correspondent, thanked Total E&P for the training.

Taneh Beemene