State Of Work On Projects Excites Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has expressed satisfaction over the level of work done by contractors on ongoing projects in the state.

Wike, while fielding questions from newsmen last Saturday after inspection of some projects in Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor local government areas, said, “Yes, I think the contractors have improved from what we saw on ground.

“God willing, by April, they would have completed. It is our hope that that is done. We are quite impressed, they have improved tremendously”.

Our correspondent reports that the governor expressed dissatisfaction over the pace of work on some project sites when he visited last, and that on return last Saturday to the state after a trip that took him some days away, the governor went straight from Port Harcourt International Airport to some project sites.

Amongst the projects he inspected were the Mother and Child Hospital, Judges’ Quarters, National Industrial Court, Court of Appeal, Doctors’ Quarters and Produce House.

Commenting particularly on Court of Appeal project, Wike said, “the last time I came here, I was not happy”, but noted that what he saw presently was tremendous.

He expressed excitement that apart from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, no state in the federation would boast of the kind of structure at the Appeal Court in Port Harcourt.

The governor said the good state of things showed the interest and commitment of his administration to deliver standard projects to the people of the state.

He remarked that the happiness being expressed by the people of the state remains a source of joy and encouragement to him, and assured that he would continue to deliver projects in the state.

