Stakeholder Wants Ogonis To Settle Differences

Oil bearing communities in the four Ogoni local government areas of Rivers State are now jittery over fear of possible horizontal drilling of Ogoni oil by oil companies in Andoni.

President of Ogoni Oil-Bearing Communities Traditional Rulers Council, Chief Donald K. Gberesa, who raised the alarm at a meeting of the council in Tai Local Government Area, said that when that happens, the Ogonis would lose all their oil wells.

Gberesa also said that the situation had underscored the need for the Ogonis to set aside their differences and welcome investors into the area.

He also advised the leaderships of the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP) and KAGOTE against acts that could scare away investors from Ogoniland, stressing that both MOSOP and KAGOTE should liaise with the traditional rulers to resolve all issues affecting oil exploitation in Ogoniland.

“Forgive me, if I am somewhat emotional about this matter. Ogonis may be seen as people missing a point if we drive away genuine investors from our land.

“While the leadership of MOSOP is busy blacklisting investors from coming to invest in the land, the Andoni oil-bearing communities which form part of the OML11 had recommended a company to drill their oil.

“The Kula and Belema oil-bearing communities in Rivers State also did same. The Federal Government had honoured their recommendation and awarded contracts to the recommended companies to explore and exploit oil in their communities”, he said.

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the Council, Chief Sylvester Kogbara said that the resumption of oil exploitation would not affect the cleanup process of Ogoniland, as the cleanup exercise was designed to run for 30 years.

Chief Kogbara said that the excruciating poverty in the area had underscored the need for the communities to welcome oil companies with the right policies and programmes.