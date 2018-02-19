Saraki Invites Child Comedienne, Emmanuella To Senate

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, yesterday, extended an invitation to popular child comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known as Emmanuella.

The girl is reported to have been slated to feature in a Disney Hollywood film.

Saraki described Emmanuella as “an inspiration.”

Saraki, in a post on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts, said he wanted Emmanuella to visit the Senate to enable him discuss with her how to aid the development of young talents in Nigeria’s creative industry.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s child comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, aka Emmanuella, appears set to feature in a Hollywood Disney movie.

An unverified Instagram account bearing her photographs quotes her as saying that she never dreamed of “getting here so soon,” while also thanking those who have given her support since she debuted her comedy career.

She had posted last Saturday, “Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all.”

In her characteristic hilarious manner, Emmanuella also appeals to the officials in Disney’s costume department to “please package me well.”

It, however, appears that she doesn’t know the Disney character she will be playing yet, as she notes in the IG post, “Worris dis? What character am I playing today? Ngkbeke in America?”