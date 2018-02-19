RVHA Passes Three Bills

Passage of three important bills into law including newly proposed Rivers State Neighbourhood Safety Corps bills 2018 topped proceedings in the House of Assembly last week.

The other two bill: Rivers State Secret Cult and Similar Act Prohibition Amendment No 1 Bill 2018 and Rivers State Kidnap Prohibition Amendment No 2 Bill 2018 were laws amended to give bite to the stance of the State Government to the rising spate of kidnapping and cultism.

Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule who presented the bills and chaired the committee on public hearing was among those who listed the benefits to the state.

Amaewhule who represents Obio/Akpor II in the Assembly said that the time had come for the laws to be amended with stringent penalties to serve as deterrent to offenders.

Other members had supported Amaewhule as a way of passing the amendment sections which prescribes among other things a death penalty, confiscation of any property found to be used in kidnapping and imprisonment of any person found to be aiding or sponsoring cultists and kidnappers.

Last Thursday, the three bills after intense debate by members following presentation of the committee report on the public hearing were passed into law.

Members who argued for death penalties to be attached include Hon Sam Ogeh of Emohua, Hon. Evans Bipi of Ogu Bolo, Barineh Deayah of Khana, Rt Hon Dabotorudima Adams of Okrika, Chisom Dike of Oyigbo, and Tekena Granville of Asari-Toru I.

The argument for death penalty was advanced by the legislators to check the rising spate of kidnapping and cultism.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon Marshal Uwom took a hardline approach when he argued that death penalty should only be considered as an extreme measure for offenders.

Nonetheless, the Speaker, Rt. Hon Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani held that it was high time government acted to curb the menace in the society, saying, “the first fundamental responsibility of any government is protection of lives and property “, insisting that, “kidnap is a crime against humanity and against God.” We will not relent in our efforts to bring about good governance”.

On the Neighbourhood Safety Corps Bill, the lawmakers were of the view that the security outfit, when finally established, will boost security around the nooks and crannies of the State.

The bill seeks to establish a civilian agency that will work in cooperation with State-owned security agencies to enhance surveillance, security and safety of lives and property in the various local government areas as a way of boosting investors’ confidence and ensure tranquility in neigbourhoods.