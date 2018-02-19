RSU’s Maritime Institute Emerges Best In 2017

The Charkins Maritime Education Offshore Safety Centre of the Rivers State University has emerged the best Maritime Education and Training Institute for 2017 in the country.

The Director of Charkins Maritime Institute, Mr Charles Wami disclosed this when he led the delegation of the Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), that was at the University to present certificate of excellence to the RSU Charkins maritime academy over the weekend.

Mr Wami stated that the award was given to the institute in recognition of its innovations toward professionalism.

He lauded the support of the Vice Chancellor to the institute, adding that the award was given due to the huge support and assistance from the management of RSU led by Prof. Blessing Didia .

The Director used the opportunity to assure that the institute would continue to build on its core mandate by providing the professional training for Maritime practitioners across the Niger Delta region and the nation at large and expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for the award of excellence betowed upon the school.

Professor Didia while commending the management, staff and students of the Academy for the award urged them not to relent in their dedicationto duly in promoting professionalism.

He also urged them to ensure that more awards and recognitions were attracted to the university through the academy.

He assured the management of the institution of his continued support and co-operation in ensuring that the aims of establishing the institution were achieved for the benefit of the state and the nation in general.