Rivers Young Farmers, Bizmen To Benefit From CBN Loans

Over 600 young farmers and Small Scale Business Owners in Rivers State are to benefit from the 2018 first quarter of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) soft loan through Nigeria Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI) in the state.

The Coordinator of NASSI in Rivers State, Prince Amezlinim Atuma who disclosed this last Saturday at the imagination of the 2018 first quarters of CBN soft loan” in Port Harcourt said the loan is to empower local farmers, and young entrepreneurs in the state.

According to him, the soft loan is N100,000.00 maximum and N150,000.00 minimum to each person with zero percent interest rate.

Atuma, who is also the State Coordinator of Agro-Business, Wealth Creation Development and Entreprenrship Centre said the loan would be given to only those who registered as farmers and entrepreneurs under NASSI and Agro-Business Centre in the state.

He said the condition was to enable easier recovering of the funds through the two sister organizations to the CBN.

Atuma also explained that NASSI stands as sureties organisation to the beneficiaries and that the organization is responsible for any consequences, if the beneficiaries failed to comply with repayment date and terms.

He said already over 400 forms for the loan have been issued out to intended beneficiaries presently to access the soft loan before end of this month.

The coordinator further explained that the 2018 CBN loan was in three phases, saying that the first phase was started from January to March, while the 2nd and the 3rd phases were to commence between April to June and July to December 2018 respectively.

Atuma urged the young farmers and entrepreneurs to make good use of the opportunity to boost their businesses in the state.

The Agro-Business expert, who noted the important contribution of small and medium scale enterprises in generating more direct jobs in the society, said the organisation is committed to partner with both governments and financial institutions to promote local and small scale farmers and businesses in the state and Nigeria in general.

Enoch Epelle