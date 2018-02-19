Rivers PDP Chairman Inuagurates WSM In PH

The Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Bro. Felix Obuah has urged members of Wike Solidarity Movement (WSM) to continue to propagate the good works of Governor Nyesom Wike.

He stated that the party in the state is proud to choose Wike as the flag bearer, saying that he is a gift to humanity and the state.

Obuah who stated this while inaugurating the initiative for Amity and Greater Leaders and WSM, last Friday, in Port Harcourt, said that for identifying with Governor Wike the organisation is in the right track.

“I use this opportunity to urge every member of WSM to continue to propagate the good works of Governor Wike and his development strides.

For identifying with Wike you are not going to regret and get it wrong. As a party we are proud to have chosen him as our party flag bearer and Governor, because today Wike stands as the best Governor in this country” Bro Obuah said.

The Chairman Board of Trustees (BoT) of WSM, Dr. Gabriel Pidomson had earlier said the organisation resolved to mobilize for Governor Wike because of his pragmatic approach to developmental projects which has transformed the state in all sectors.

According to him, the organizations are not focused on good leaders, but great leaders, adding that they have identified Governor Wike as a great leader.

“Today we have come together to mobilize Rivers people to say that if anyone no matter how highly placed or in whatever guise to rig the 2019 elections, our response will be massive, effective and overwhelming.

“APC government lacks the capacity to lead us to the Promised Land. We are all aware our economy is badly weakened; our nation is at war, against a far reaching network of violence and hatred”, Pidomson said.

Also speaking at the event, the Director-General (DG) of WSM, Prince Sudor Nwiyor said the organization decision to mobilize for Wike to comeback is basically to appreciate his efforts in tackling insecurity in the state.

Nwiyor noted that the government is experiencing massive development in all ramifications.

“This administration has made efforts to reposition the state and bring back her lost glory. No doubt the state has literally turned into construction site, erecting eye-catching edifices and upgrading old ones”, Nwiyor said.

Tonye Orabere