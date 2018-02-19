Obuah Lauds Wike On Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Road …Receives 1,000 APC Decampees To PDP

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has commended Governor Nyesom Wike for matching his words with action on the Ogoni/Andoni/Opobo Unity Road following the historic drive he made into Opobo Town, last Thursday, with his entourage.

Obuah, who was speaking at Opobo Town, in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State during the sensitisation rally/reception of defectors from All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP, described the development as a triumphant entry as he was on hand to receive over 1,000 APC defectors to the PDP.

Recalling that the idea of constructing a road linking Ogoni/Andoni/Opobo was conceived and started in 1999 by former Governor Peter Odili, the state PDP chairman stated that the project would have been long completed had Amaechi given it the desired support during his eight-years of rule as governor.

He called on the people of Opobo Kingdom to show appreciation to Wike for making the road project a reality, adding that the completion of the road wouldboost socio-economic activities in the town.

“How else can a governor demonstrate unconditional love and affection for a people than to give them something they have yearned for for centuries, a link into the world outside to give them a new lease of life”, said Obuah while urging them to reciprocate the gesture by giving their maximum support to the administration of Wike.

Obuah said he was piqued at the revelation by Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, that it was Chibuike Amaechi who as then Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly in 1999, on the floor of the House objected to the Ogoni/Opobo/Andoni Unity Road project which was initiated by the then Governor Peter Odili.

The state PDP boss stated that because of that contrived mindset by Amaechi to execute the project, the former governor for the eight years he superintended the affairs of the state, paid deaf ears to calls by well meaning Rivers people, especially those of the Rivers South-East Senatorial District extraction to grant them that needed request.

Obuah regretted that Amaechi wasted eight years he would have used to complete the road which was started by former Governor Peter Odili, adding that the defeated APC Governorship Candidate at the 2015 Governorship Election, Dr Dakuku Peterside, who is a son of Opobo, even as then commissioner for works could not support the completion of the Ogoni/Opobo/Andoni Unity Road.

The PDP chairman urged people of the area to take advantage of the ongoing Permanent Voter’s Registration exercise to get registered and support the PDP during the election.

In his speech, Commissioner for Education, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack Chibuike Amaechi as minister of transportation, saying his call was premised on the fact that Amaechi has outlived his usefulness having served as governor for eight years without any meaningful impact on the people, and that his position as minister was of no benefit to the people of the state.

He regretted that as member of the Rivers State House of Assembly with Amaechi in 1999, Amaechi stood vehemently against the construction of the Ogoni/Andoni/Opobo Unity Road when former Governor Odili brought it for the approval of the lawmakers.

“Beyond Amaechi’s glaring poor performance, we believe Mr President would have nominated someone else to occupy his position if he truly loves Rivers people.

“That Amaechi also took the position of a kingmaker without allowing anyone to become king clearly shows he does not love those he is lording over.

“A kingmaker does not become king. Amaechi is now both a kingmaker and a king”, the commissioner argued.

Among those who decamped from APC to the PDP were Ngerebia Emmanuel, APC state ex-officio member and President, Nkoro Solidarity Forum; Ibim Clement Ogolo, APC youth leader in Opobo/Nkoro from Ward 3 in Opobo, same ward with the defeated APC Governorship candidate, Dr. Dakuku Adol Peterside; Dimeari Bellgam, APC Ward 4 coordinator and Effort Dappa, APC Ward 8 coordinator.