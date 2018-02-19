No Imminent War, Crisis In Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says there is no imminent war or crisis in Nigeria and the country is in competent hands under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The minister stated this during an interactive session with a cross section of Nigerian community and members of staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid, Spain.

The minister is in Madrid for the signing of Agreement between Nigeria and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) on the hosting of Conference of UNWTO Commission for Africa.

The Conference of the African Ministers of Tourism and global tourism players with the theme “Tourism Statistics, a Catalyst for Development” is scheduled for June 4 to June 6 in Abuja.

Mohammed said that contrary to negative narratives being read in the social media and the internet, there was “absolutely no cause for alarm and the nation is not in any form of imminent war”.

He said, specifically, that the challenge of herders and farmers clashes in the country was neither ethnic nor religious but as a result of global environmental and economic realities.

The minister stressed that the development was not new to the country and the government was committed to addressing the challenge.

He said for their personal agenda and gains, some people were, however, trying to bring in religious and ethnic sentiments to what was happening.

“Do not be surprised that the naysayers have invested billions of Naira to promote instability, ethic wrangling and misunderstanding.