NATCA To Host Regional Aviation Confab

The Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers’ Association (NATCA) has won the bid to host the forthcoming Africa and Middle East regional meeting of International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers Association (IFATCA).

The Tide source reports that NATCA’s President, Mr Victor Eyaru told newsmen in Lagos last Saturday that Nigeria emerged the host after defeating Algeria, which equally indicated interest to host the annual conference.

Eyaru said that the conference would be held in Abuja between November 5 and November 9.

“We are bringing IFATCA to Nigeria. This will be the second time the country would be hosting the conference, having hosted it in 2001.

“We want to take the Nigerian aviation industry to the next level with the conference, and we hope that would be achieved,” the NATCA president said.

He explained that no fewer than 200 delegates were expected from Africa, Middle East and other continents around the world.

Nigeria, he said, would benefit immensely from hosting the conference.

According to him, hotels, telecommunication companies, local airlines, government agencies and cab operators among others, will benefit from the hosting of the conference.

Eyaru said NATCA was partnering with Dana Air and Air Peace for the airlifting of the delegates to Abuja, while the telecommunication companies would collaborate with the association in distributing SIM cards to the delegates.

He said that agencies like the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria were also co-sponsors of the conference.

Eyaru said several resource persons were expected at the conference, while communique would be sent to appropriate authorities for implementation.