NANS Cautions Students Against Spreading False Information

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), yesterday cautioned students against using the social media to spread falsehood information capable of causing disaffection.

NANS’ National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Enugu.

Okereafor said students should desist from spreading false information through the social media on incidences that did not exist, as the practice was capable of endangering the relative peace being enjoyed in the country.

“The attention of the apex students’ governing body under the auspices of NANS has been drawn to a purported voice note and old pictures of an attack that happened in Ogun State in circulation.

“It should be noted that the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command, under the watch of Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, remains pro-active and second to none in the country.

“People, especially students spreading false rumours about the security status of the state should desist from such act.

“Governor IbikunleAmosun has over the years made security a priority in the government’s agenda, which indeed has fetched him several awards and laurels,” he said.

The NANS spokesman said that the association had confidence in the Ogun State Police Command.

“So, the purported voice note and pictures about herdsmen attack along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway, currently in circulation is not true and totally false, and should be disregarded by the public.

“Furthermore, students should endeavour not to be used as political instruments by some desperate dare-devil politicians,” he added.