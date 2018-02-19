Minister Tasks Immigration On Trans-Border Crimes

The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Danbazau has urged the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to work with the traditional institutions to effectively tackle trans-border crimes.

Danbazau made the call at the inauguration of the state office of the immigration service in Dutse on Saturday.

According to him, these crimes include human trafficking, drug trafficking, arms trafficking and illegal migration.

The minister also urged them to remain focused in the discharge of their responsibilities to the people, especially in the issuance of passports.

Danbazau commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his tremendous financial support to the Ministry of Interior, which enabled the people to enjoy efficient services including security at the nation’s borders.

The minister expressed delight at the erection of the immigration service headquarters in Dutse, describing it as “an improved version with none like it in the whole federation”.

The Comptroller-General (CG) of the Immigration Service, Alhaji Muhammad Babandede, urged relevant agencies to continue to cooperate with the immigration service towards ensuring peace and security in the country.

He said the immigration service was working relentlessly to maintain maximum security at the nation’s borders, which still required improved structures.

Babandede also commended the Minister of Interior, Lt.-Gen. Danbazau (Rtd), for providing offices conducive for the immigration service nationwide.

In his remarks, the Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa commended officers and men of the immigration service for consistently tackling cross border crimes in the state.

Badaru noted with delight the recent arrest of some criminals, who have been terrorising the people in Babura Local Government and responsible for vandalising cables in the area.