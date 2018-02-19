Gunmen Invade Kwara Community, Kill Three

The Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawan Ado has said that some hoodlums, numbering about 20 and armed with guns and other dangerous weapons have invaded Nuhu village through Kaiama, in Kaiama Local Government of Kwara State.

Parading the suspects and other alleged perpetrators of other crimes yesterday in Ilorin, Ado said the hoodlums attacked and robbed Ganiyu Orelope and Isiaka Orelope of N152,000, mobile phones, some clothes, pots, soup ingredients, and a bag containing three drivers’ licences, three vigilante identification cards and one national ID card.

The CP said after the robbery, the suspects escaped to the forest linking Niger State and Benin Republic.

He added that while some vigilante officials were pursuing the fleeing suspects, three of the vigilantes died of gun shots allegedly fired by the suspects.

He added that investigation by operatives of the Special Armed Robbery Squad and local vigilantes led to the arrest of the suspects, who the CP said were suspected of being part of the robbery operation in different capacities.

He disclosed that two unregistered Bajaj motorcycles, five cutlasses and one Gionee phone were recovered from them.