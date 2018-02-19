Group Harps On Economic Restructuring

The pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere has said that Nigeria as a nation cannot move forward or develop, without the restructuring of her economy.

Disclosing this while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, while on transit to Bayelsa, last Thursday, the Secretary General of the group, Yinka Odumakin said every section of the country has mineral deposits which are not tapped.

He said that the present system in the country does not allow states or regions to develop at their pace, pointing out that until such system is changed, Nigeria would remain undeveloped and that many states would be lazy to exploit their resources.

“What we have in place right now in this present administration is exclusive government and exclusive politics where some sections of the country are pushed aside.

“We need an inclusive government where all the sections of the country will have equal opportunity in everything.

“Awolowo in a statement in one of his books had warned that any attempt to run Nigeria as a unitary state will be counter productive.

“Nigerians must wake up in 2019 and vote out enemies of restructuring because without restructuring Nigeria can not develop,” Odumakin said.

The Afenifere scribe also frowned at the poor development of mineral resources that abound in the country adding that every attention is paid to only oil and gas resources.

He said that about 26 mineral deposits in Nigeria are udder the exclusive list of the Federal Government, and that states cannot do anything, since the Federal is doing nothing about exploring other mineral resources which are exclusively under it.