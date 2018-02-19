Gov Tasks Diaspora Nigerians On Local Investments

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on the Nigerian Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) to woo Nigerians in the Diaspora to come and invest in the country.

The appeal was made in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Alhaji Abba Anwar, in Kano, Friday.

He said, Ganduje made the call when Coalition of Northern Chambers of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, paid him a courtesy visit in Kano.

According to him, the state Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, received the delegation on behalf of the governor at the Government House.

“Nigerians in Diaspora can comfortably come and invest in the country for the economic growth and development of the country,” he said.

Ganduje said it was high time for the chambers of commerce to serve as channels through which those in Diaspora could return home and invest.

“There are huge funds lying there with Nigerians residing in those countries,” Ganduje said.

He assured that Kano State Government would receive any serious investor ready for business, adding that “when you follow this way, I am sure there will be significant improvement in that area”.

“As Kano and Lagos states make difference in the way of paving way for ease of doing business, the two states have already contributed immensely to the national index.”

While commending them for the cordial relationship existing between the Coalition and the state government, the governor said it was the cardinal point of his administration since 2015 to develop the economy through partnership with the private sector.

“We believe in public and private partnership, hence our decision to work with private investors to develop the state economy,” Ganduje said.

In her remarks, the leader of the delegation, Hajiya Sa’adatu Iya, said Kano had been a strong pillar in the development of the association.

She urged the government to revive the industries that had gone moribund for many decades, to boost economic growth and development in the state.

She said the team was in Kano for the 31st Conference of the association to discuss issues related to the development of the body and chart a new course for its survival.