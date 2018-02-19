Firm, Shell Seal Deal On Afam Power Plant

Aligning with Nigeria’s energy strategy for the future, General Electric Power Services business, yesterday, announced that it has signed a Multi-year Service Agreement (MYA) with Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) for its 650MW Afam VI combined cycle power plant located in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Speaking at the signing event, General Manager, Gas of SPDC, Dr Philip Mshelbila, said “At optimal performance, the Afam VI plant can provide up to 15 per cent of the total national grid-connected electricity. This agreement will ensure we reach this performance objective and deliver much needed power to the national grid.

“Since its commissioning in 2008, Afam VI Power Plant has delivered more than 25.97 million Megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity into the Nigerian market and won an award by the United Nations for reducing carbon emissions through environment-friendly operations,” Mshelbila added.

General Manager, GE’s Power Services business for Sub-Saharan Africa, Elisee Sezan said, “We have a long history of collaboration with Shell Petroleum, which has the largest footprint of all the international oil and gas companies operating in Nigeria, having supported the plant operations on power generation since its inception in 2008.

“With this latest agreement, we are working to bring improved performance and enhanced efficiency to their operations,” Sezan added.

The CEO of GE Nigeria, Lazarus Angbazo said, “With less than 50 per cent of the population having access to electricity, Nigeria needs power.

“This agreement demonstrates GE’s unwavering commitment to continuously collaborate with public and private institutions to drive investment and innovative technologies in the power generation industry”, he added.

The Tide gathered that the plant which provides enough electricity equal to power over 3 million Nigerian homes at peak performance, will expect to improve its availability, reliability and output for up to 200,000 Nigerian homes, while decreasing its operational costs.

SPDC and its partners in the joint venture it operates, built the plant in a significant contribution to help meet Nigeria’s electricity needs.

The agreement will cover planned maintenance for the three existing GE GT13E2 gas turbines as well as one GE steam turbine.

In addition, the order includes GE’s MXL2 upgrades to help increase the plant capacity by up to 30MW while increasing its efficiency.

extending standard inspection intervals.

Its unique operating profile capability offers the potential for financial savings by allowing customers to react quickly to fluctuating power demands, while keeping costs in line.

GE has been operating in Nigeria for over 40 years, with more than 900 employees, 90 per cent of whom are Nigerians.

The company has businesses spanning across key sectors including oil and gas, power, healthcare and rail transportation.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana