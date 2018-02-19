Ex-VC Tasks Ogonis On Local Economy Dev

As over 500 leaders and stakeholders from the four local government areas of ogoni in Rivers State converged in Port Harcourt, the state capital for the second Ogoni Dialogue forum, the former Vice Chancellor of Rivers State University of Science and Technology, now, Rivers State University (RSU), Prof. Barinee B. Fakae has charged the stakeholders to focus their commitment toward the development of local economy to create jobs and income for the people.

Fakae, as chairman of the occasion, gave the charge while declaring the Ogoni Dialogue Forum open in Port Harcourt, Saturday.

Fakae stated that the great task before Ogoni leaders and stakeholders was not to distort peace and escalate violence, but to provide and engage government at all levels, multinational corporations, and financial institutions toward the development of the local economy as to create jobs in the area.

He called on all sons and daughters of Ogoni ethnic nationality to shun all acts capable of escalating violence in the six kingdoms and two special areas of Ogoni like Ban-Ogoi and Bori.

According to him, the second Ogoni Dialogue Forum was organised by Academic Associates Peace Work with funding from the United Kingdom (UK) Government’s Niger Delta Stability Programme, and administered by the Stakeholders Democracy Network (SDN) to chat a part for dialogue on peace and development in Ogoni land.

The event chairman expressed the need for all traditional rulers, religious leaders, politicians and business men and women of Ogoni nation to make a strong commitment to turn Ogoni land into economy development area in the state.

He tasked the stakeholders on proactive measures to prevent all forms of violence in all the communities in Ogoni-land to create an enabling environment for business development.

In his remark, a royal father in Gokana Kingdom in Ogoni, High Chief Barisi Kpama called on the Ogoni stakeholders, especially politicians in the area to shun any conduct for behaviours that will endanger the lives and property of the people.

Kpaama, the paramount ruler of Biara community in Ogoni also called on politicians to place the interest of Ogoni above their personal and partisan concerns to ensure peace and security in the area.

He expressed the need to enlighten Ogoni youth on the consequence of violence and acts inimical to peace and development in Ogoni.

The paramount ruler also called for a united and formidable traditional institution to respond to contemporary conflicts in Ogoni.

Enoch Epelle