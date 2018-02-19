Director Wants Commercialisation Of Students’ Tech Innovations

Head of Vocational Division of Technology and Science Education Department, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Mattew Ndu says there is an urgent need to commercialise technological innovations by Nigerian students.

Ndu, who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said that commercialising and patenting such works would encourage innovations and guarantee the students’ future.

Our correspodnent reports that the grand finale of the fourth edition of the National Students’ Vocational Skills Competition for Federal Science and Technical Colleges (FSTCs) was held on February 16 at FSTC, Orozo, FCT.

The event which featured science and technology exhibitions was organised by the Department of Technology and Science Education of the Federal Ministry of Education.

Ndu said that the competition offered an opportunity for the students to see what their peers were doing which would in turn reassure them of the standard of their own innovations.

He said that the underfunding of technical education over the years has hampered innovation and technological growth of the country.

“The competition and exhibition assured them that they are on the right track.

“The best selection was made and will make sure that we support commercialisation; that is why we brought National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP), COSCHARIS motors and others.

“One of the major problems is that we see putting money in technical education as a cost instead of an investment.

“For instance, in Singapore and Japan, there is a slogan that no amount is too much to be invested in technical education; and when they invest money in these, they look at the cost of not doing it, not at the cost of doing it; the opportunity cost.