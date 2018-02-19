2019: RIRS Targets Improved Tax Report

The Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RSIRS) has expressed hope that the 2019 Annual Return Report would be less tedious based on the level of tax payers and sensitisation exercise it has so far carried out for stakeholders in the state.

The Executive Chairman, RSIRS, Adoaye Norteh stated this during an interactive session with officials of the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) in Port Harcourt, Thursday.

Norteh said the service has made reasonable improvement in its operations.

“Have we achieved a lot after all of these engagements? Yes we have succeeded in letting people understand what is there in the ‘Tax Pays.’

“If it is in terms of satisfaction regarding what we met and what we have done, we’ll say that we have modestly gone a little step further as compared to what was there.

“In terms of what we want to achieve, we have a lot yet to do and we are working on them one at a time,” Norteh added.

The RSIRS boss explained that the essence of the meeting was to let the NDIC, as a federal agency, assist in educating people on Tax payment processes.

He also identified remittance as one of the major challenges faced by federal agencies and promised to collaborate with these agencies to address the issue.

“Have we achieved a lot? I am aware that in the federal agencies, their taxes are deducted and then handed over by the Federal Government inside the Acting-General of the federation’s office, but sometimes, these payments are late they don’t come as at when due, may be due to the different platforms and in some also, I hear of some cases where taxes are paid wrongly to another state different from where the person is residing.

“Rivers State is also part of this and so it has become necessary to let them know that we are observing these lapses and the best way to deal with them would be when we understand each other,” he added.

In his reaction, the Controller NDIC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office, Chibuzor Onwumerem, expressed the corporation’s readiness to collaborate with the RSIRS.

“We have deliberations with the Rivers State Chairman, Internal Revenue and we hope to collaborate more with the institution and we’ll also implore tax payers and even adults to try as much as possible to pay their taxes as at when due.

“Rivers State is more friendly and we hope that we collaborate further to have a more fruitful relationship.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana