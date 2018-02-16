Wike, Promise Keeper, Obuah Tells Rivers People

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has called on the people of the state to remain resolute in their support for the Governor Nyesom Wike-led administration even as he continues to provide quality and credible leadership.

Obuah, who spoke at a reception for the All Progressives Congress (APC) members who decamped to the PDP in Emohua, recently told the mammoth crowd that the good job which the governor was doing all over the state was a valid testimony that Wike was, indeed, a ‘promise keeper’.

He recalled that Wike had during his campaigns ahead of the 2015 Governorship Elections, assured that his administration would bring development to all the nooks and crannies of the state, adding that the governor has not only kept those promises but has also performed beyond expectations, evidenced by the numerous laurels to his credit from national and international bodies.

The state PDP chairman, who was visibly overwhelmed at the rally, where over 2,000 members of both APC and Labour Party (LP) defected to the PDP, said the event was a pointer that Wike was truly working.

Obuah regretted the eight years of bitter pills which former governor, Chibuike Amaechi, foisted on Rivers people in the name of governance, but stressed that less than three years in office, Wike has demonstrated that good governance was possible through relentless efforts at executing pro-people projects across the state.

“Governor Wike has given to every Rivers man and woman, a sense of pride. Our state has been rebranded, and we can now proudly showcase our identity as Rivers people, to the admiration of others”, Obuah declared at the rally.

Obuah said it was in the light of these that the people of the state should not waiver in their support for the governor, and urged them to take advantage of the ongoing Voter’s Registration Exercise to register and obtain their Permanent Voters Cards.

According to him, the PVC remains the only instrument needed to reenact what they did in 2015, and return Wike to power again come 2019.

His words: “I appreciate and congratulate you all for taking a bold step to make the right decision. It is a wise decision you have made for yourselves and posterity as those parties you left only exist on the pages of newspapers.

“APC has nothing to offer Rivers people. Our common resources for eight years under Amaechi were plundered, and even today that APC is in control at the national level, they have abandoned Rivers people. Our airport and seaport have been abandoned, and the people who have been given federal appointments have also abandoned the state and pursuing their selfish interests”, Obuah argued.

He told the people of Emohua Local Government Area to remain focused and not subscribe to any form of blackmail from the APC and their masters, assuring that so much lies in the kitties of Wike to bring more developmental projects to the area but added that ‘to whom much is given, much is also expected’.