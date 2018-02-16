We’ll Sustain Lagos Airport’s Certification – Manager

The Manager of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, Mrs Victoria Shin-Aba has said that the management would ensure that the certification of the airport is sustained.

She said that this ideal will be achieved through monthly joint inspection of facilities and infrastructures at the airport.

Shin-Aba who disclosed this to newsmen at the MMIA, Tuesday, in an interaction noted that history was made in the aviation industry, when the certificate certifying the MMIA, Lagos was presented to the management of the airport, by the FAAN Managing Director, Engr. Saleh Dunoma, recently.

The airport manager stated that the certification team of the airport had in the lst five years sacrificed a lot and that everybody was committed and cooperated with her, even though it was rough and tough.

“We will ensure that the certification is maintained and sustained, so that our efforts will not be in vain. As a result, a monthly joint inspection will be carried out to sustain the certification which was hard-earned,” she said.

Shin-Aba, however, commended the FAAN boss for his supports and opportunity to contribute towards certifying the airport, adding that the MMIA is now counted among the comity of certified airports in the world.

She also appealed to the Managing Director of FAAN to recognise and encourage the MMIA certification team, who she said worked assiduously, by giving them letters of commendation.

The manager also disclosed that the Lagos airport had agreed to support Abuja Airport to secure certification.