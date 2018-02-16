Traffic Obstruction By Herdsmen, Cows, Worrisome -FRSC

Assistant Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nwaka Agnes, has said that the FRSC is worried over obstructions of roads in some parts of the country by herdsmen and their cows.

She said there was no reason for anybody to endanger the lives of other road users and called for proper education and enlightenment of herders on how their cattle should cross the roads.

She spoke in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the foundation laying ceremony of an office block of the FRSC Zonal

Command in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, yesterday.

Nwaka said, “It (obstruction of traffic by herders and their cows) is worrisome alright but then there is always room for dialogue. There

should be more dialogue so that people will really understand that we really need to understand one another’s limit.”

She also warned motorists against driving and making calls; saying such had resulted to deaths of many people. She also advised against

other road safety infractions, adding that people should be more safety conscious.

She said, “It (driving and making calls) is an offense which is chargeable. We have our offense sheet. If your are caught doing that,

you are fined. Nigerians know that is wrong. You cannot be driving and be making calls because it always has fatal consequences.

“I will appeal to Nigerians, the phones are to help us and they are not to destroy us. There are rules guiding the use of phones. We are still appealing to them to follow the rules and live longer and keep our roads safe.”