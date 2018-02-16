Soccer Organiser Tasks RSG On Grassroots Sports Dev

A grassroots football organiser, Toku Mike has appealed to the Rivers State Government to invest in grassroots sports because, there are talented youth out there on the streets that need to be groomed.

Mike stated that, some of this youth out there, can be useful in the society, saying that Rivers United could reap uge benefit from such development.

He stated this, in an exclusive interview with Tidesports yesterday at No 1 field in Port Harcourt, adding that sports development would fly the state to greater height.

When there is sports development a lot of youth will be discovered, that can represent the state and country”, talents Mike stated.

He explained that time has come for private individuals and co-operate bodies to key into grassroots sports development in the state.

He lauded the governor of the state, Chief Nyesom Wike for hosting the African Wrestling Championship (AWC) in Port Harcourt, saying that some athletes have gained from the competition.

The grassroots football organiser, further said, his competition this year, tagged catch them young is going to be more lively than the previous editions and used the forum to thank fans who graced the occasion last December 2017.

Kiadum F. Edookor