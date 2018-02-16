RSG Tasks MDAs On 10-Year Dev Plan

The Rivers State Government has charged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to ensure that their inputs are reflected in the state’s 10-Year Development Plan.

Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Barrister Isaac Kamalu said this in Port Harcourt while declaring open a workshop organized by the ministry in partnership with the State Employment and Expenditure For Results (SEEFOR) project for MDAs in Port Harcourt, last Monday.

The workshop was organised to review inputs made by the various MDAs to the state’s 10-Year Development Plan.

Kamalu, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mrs Titilola Cline, said that the workshop was to review the draft plan that was presented by the consultant and make corrections, where necessary.

Also speaking, the Director of Planning in the ministry, Mr. Gabriel Ikpe advised the participants to use the opportunity to scrutinise the draft plan with a view to ensuring that inputs from the MDAs were properly reflected.

Meanwhile, the State Employment and Expenditure For Results (SEEFOR) project says its adoption of a bottom-up approach in projects’ execution was to ensure greater role for rural communities in the identification of their needs.

Project Director, Community-Driven Development Social-Project Implementation Unit (CDDSPIU), Ministry of Chieftaincy and Community Affairs, Sir ThankGod Amaewhule said this at aone-day training for members of Local Government Review Committee (LGRC) in Port Harcourt.

Amaewhule said that the bottom-up approach also provides opportunity for communities to contribute their quota towards project execution.

“The Community-Driven Development Approach is a relatively novel approach to community development practice.

“It is an approach that emphasises the bottom-up approach; it is one in which greater roles are given to the people to identify their needs, contribute their widow’s mite in terms of resource input and implement same with possible funding assistance from donor agencies like the ones funding this: The World Bank and the European Union”, he said.

The project director said that the basic objective of the training was to enhance the participants’ capacities to contribute positively to the robust realisation of key development objective of enhancing access to social services for the rural poor community dwellers through funding of socially inclusive micro-projects.

“As LGRC members, we realize the significance of the positive role your sub-unit will play in the speedy realisation of the aforementioned project development objective, especially when you are adequately prepared and motivated to do this.”