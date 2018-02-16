RSG Flags Off 2018 Measles Vaccination Campaign, March 1

The Rivers State Government has concluded plans to flag-off the 2018 Measles vaccination campaign across communities in the 23 local government areas of the state on March 1, with the aim of curbing the menace of measles among children and other vulnerable ones in the state.

A statement signed by the Director, Public Enlightenment, Obele Chu, on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, and made available to The Tide, yesterday, indicated that the state Ministry of Health will drive the campaign, in conjunction with its partner agencies in the delivery of healthcare services to the people.

“The exercise will be implemented in two phases between March 1 to 6 and March 8 to 13, 2018, in all the 23 local government areas of the state,” the statement emphasised.

The statement advised parents and caregivers to take their children and wards between ages nine to 59 months to the various health centres and designated temporary posts in the state for immunisation against Measles.

It further directed all stakeholders in the state, particularly traditional rulers, youth and women leaders, political leaders and other political office holders, non-governmental organisations and community-based organisations with interest in complementing government policies for enhanced healthcare delivery in the state, to take advantage of this window to support government’s efforts by mobilising target groups to make the exercise a huge success.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana