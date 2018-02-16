Rivers Youth Back Wike For 2nd Term

Youths under the aegis of Rivers State Youth Leaders and Stakeholders (RSYLS) have lauded the development efforts of the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike as they called on non-indigenes to vote in their host state come 2019.

The group was drawn from different youth bodies as they conferred on the way forward ahead of 2019 and for better polity.

Making their views public, yesterday, during a one-day conference to chart the course for better youth welfare and development in the Niger Delta, they averred that there was need for equity and justice, and to give the youth a sense of direction.

Coordinator of Ex-Agitators Forum, Prince Amaibi said, “We want to give support to our performing governor, who in many ways, has moved the state forward. Governor Nyesom Wike’s achievements are extraordinary. He has been able to give Rivers people a new lease of life and above our expectations. So, we are happy with him.”

He said the one day conference will harness the vision of the youth and give them a sense of belonging.

On his part, Special Adviser to Bayelsa State Governor on Youth, Kennedy West opined that the current Federal Government has degraded youth and put them behind.

He said that since the present Federal Government came to power, no meaningful project has been sited in Rivers State.

West called for a sustainable youth policy and programme, and a paradigm shift to empower the youth in the Niger Delta.

He appealed to non-indigenes to support Governor Wike’s administration by voting in the state in 2019.