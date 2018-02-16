PH Bubbles On Valentine’s Day …As Lovers Catch Fun

It was certainly a celebration of love and affection as most residents of Port Harcourt City and its environs, both old and young joined other Christian faithfuls across the globe to celebrate this year’s Valentine’s Day which took place on Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

Because the day was not a public holiday, the celebration was at its peak during the evening hours when the civil servants, business men and students had returned from their work and lectures respectively. People geared up to get creative in every way to express their love to their partners as some of the popular hangouts were besieged by the celebrants including cinema houses, night clubs, eateries, hotels and other hospitality outlets.

However, our investigations have shown that the Saint Valentine celebration continues this weekend as the people are ready to continue the celebration with their loved ones, share love and affection together, exchange greeting cards and other gift items, dance, wine and dine at choice spots .

According to a show biz personality and General Manager, Clubs, Afrique Continental Hotels Limited, Prince Victor Ifeanyi Mini, Port Harcourt is one of the leading entertainment cities in Nigeria and residents are very conscious of that fact and would not allow any opportunity to enjoy themselves pass them by.

He said: “This is a Valentine weekend and the celebration continues”. He disclosed that there are prestigious hangouts to catch fun this weekend which include: Jevinik Restaurant, one of the foremost restaurants which now has a Chinese sector to their renowned native restaurant. The ambience and customer service is top notch.

There is also Hotel Presidential where you can relax at the pool side and enjoy delicious Africana and continental delicacies, cocktails, live band and cosy environment of Pleasure Park: Vibe with nature at Port Harcourt Pleasure Park along Aba Road is picturesque and has a lake for boat cruise, a climbing tower, a restaurant and a paint hall among other attractions.

Other popular places of choice this weekend include the Port Harcourt Zoo, Port Harcourt Tourist Beach, Asia Town, 12:11 Restaurant, Green Olive (Onne Road) South 66 (Evo Road new GRA), Red Coral Restaurant (Peter Odili Road), Ororo Restaurant ( a Luxurious in House restaurant of La Meridian Ogeyi Place), Genesis Centre (new GRA), Sky bar, Na Five Tray Spice route etc.

Recall that Valentine’s Day also called Saint Valentine’s Day or feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14, it is the celebration of love and affection which originated as a western Christian feast day honouring St. Valentine. It is recognised as a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance in many regions around the world although it is not a public holiday. It is marked by sending greeting cards and other gift items to loved ones.