Nigeria ’ll Beat Argentina Again – Iwobi

Nigeria international, Alex Iwobi is confident that they can secure another victory over South American giants, Argentina.

The Super Eagles are scheduled to face Argentina in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Group D match at the Krestovsky Stadium in Russia on the 26th of June 2018.

Argentina will be looking to avenge their 4-2 defeat to Nigeria in an international friendly match which was played at the Krasnodar Stadium last November.

Iwobi, who plies his trade in the English Premier League for Arsenal, scored a brace, while Kelechi Iheanacho and Brian Idowu also scored for the Super Eagles.

“Argentina was missing their star man (Lionel) Messi.

“But we were also missing some of our players (for the friendly). We are confident we can repeat that at the World Cup,” he continued.

“We were unbeaten in the World Cup qualifiers and we are confident and have young talents, who want to prove themselves any time they are on the pitch,” ,” Iwobi told newsmen.

Before facing Argentina, Iwobi and his Nigeria team-mates will face Croatia and Iceland in their first two Group D matches in Russia.

The group winners and runners-up will advance to the knockout stages of the global competition