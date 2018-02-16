Nigeria And Epileptic Power Supply

There is no gainsaying the fact that electricity is fundamental to modern life. Although people have known about electricity since ancient times, they have only been harnessing its power for about 250 years.

Benjamin Franklin’s electricity experiment including his famous kite experiment in 1752 showed just how little we know about electricity in the era of American Revolution and the first industrial revolution. Since Franklin’s experiment, electricity has grown tremendously, and we are constantly finding new ways to use it to improve our lives.

After Thomas Edison pioneered electric use, light bulbs were developed for the street lights. The first city to use electric street light was Wabash, Indianna. Charles F. Brush of Cleveland, Ohio, wanted to publicly test his new invention, the Brush light, and needed a city to do so in 1882.

One of the first major breakthrough in electricity occurred in 1831, when British Scientist, Michael Faraday, discovered the basic principles of electricity generation. Electricity grew rapidly round the world, and in the year 1898, it was installed in Marina, Lagos, Nigeria.

Since then, Nigeria’s electricity supply has witnessed series of change in management. In 1989, the Nigeria Electric Power Authority (NEPA) gained the status of quasi-commercialization, thus having partial autonomy. The total generating capacity of the six major station today is about 3,450 megawatts, with six generation companies and 12 distribution companies covering all 36 states of the country.

On 30th September, 2013, following the privatization process initiated by the Goodluck Jonathan regime, PHCN ceased to exist.

Nigeria today still lacks stable electricity supply. Seventy-five per cent of Nigerians still live without having access to regular supply of electricity despite the massive investment made in energy sector since the sector was privatized.

As stated by the Nigeria Association of Energy Economist, out of about 45 per cent of the Nigerians connected to electricity, only 25 per cent enjoys regular supply of electricity. The few that enjoy regular supply of electricity are found in the urban areas of the country, while those in the rural areas have less access to the power grid. As a result, there is economic redundancy in the rural areas since regular supply of electricity is essential for economic development.

The endemic corruption in the nation is one of the major factors responsible for the pitiable state of access to power supply. Funds meant for the development of the energy sector are either not fully utilized or totally diverted into private pockets. Poor maintenance culture and inconsistent government policies also inhibit power supply in the country.

Until this present administration, Nigeria was reputed as having one of the most corrupt government in the world. The only plan that previous governments had in place was majorly to expand the fossil fuel burning sector, which creates billions of dollars of revenue. Alternative forms of energy are still not used probably because of the high availability of fossil fuels, as Nigeria has the world’s seventh largest oil reserves.

Generating electricity is not actually the problem; transmission is rather the albatross of the nation’s power supply. Until transmission is improved upon, Nigeria may not achieve tangible output from the sector. What is being produced now is less than 3,000 megawatts. Our transmission grid today can only transmit 5,000 megawatts and we need to improve on transmission capacity to transmit enough power to stabilise the economy.

Majority of energy source used for the production of electricity in Nigeria today relies heavily on natural gas and hydro source which jointly account for more than 85 per cent of the energy pool used for electricity generation. These techniques employed also pose environmental impacts on the country.

As a proposed solution, wind energy though unreliable, is a clean energy source and has potential for constant energy supply.

Nigeria also has enough uranium which is needed to fuel the nuclear plants and so increase the amount of electricity generation. This can help develop the local economy with lesser green house gas emission than fossil fuel and hydropower.

The major barriers to regular power supply in Nigeria are prevalent corruption and ineffectual management. There are so many questions on corruption and gross mismanagement begging for answer in the power sector. If I may ask, what happened to the $13.5 billion naira spent by Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration on the power sector?

Constant electricity power supply is the hallmark of national development. With regular electricity in the country, the people are empowered to work from the domestic level to the cottage industries through to large scale manufacturing companies. The absence of it makes the economy stagnant.

New vistas for electricity will always be there for people to discover, but that discovery will require the freedom to inspire new inventions. Let the next generation of electricity entrepreneurs be driven like Edison and Franklin and challenged by the productive force of human ingenuity and healthy competition.

Electricity is modern life. Without access to reliable power, our live would be much more like they were before the industrial revolution; “solitary, nasty brutish and short”, to quote Thomas Hobbes.

Nearly every feature of modern civilization depends on affordable and reliable electricity. It is so crucial to modern life; in fact, the history of electricity is really the history of modern life.

Huoma is of the Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola.

Ojum Huoma