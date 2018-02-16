NCC Harps On CCG Compliance

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), has charged telecom operators in the country to comply with the Code of Corporate Governance, CCG for efficient and transparent service delivery.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Umar Danbatta gave the charge in his opening yesterday, at the zonal sensitization workshop on the Code of Corporate Governance for the Telecoms Industry, held in Kano with the theme: Telecommunications at the threshold of Data Revolution, the Place of Good Corporate Governance as Enabler for Its Speedy Attainment.

The EVC said strict compliance to the Code of Corporate Governance has come to stay in Nigeria and is now compulsory for all telecom operators in the country.

He said the zonal sensitization workshop organized in Kano was geared towards sensitization and informing and enlightenmenting the industry stakeholders and the general public of the existence of the code, and to critically draw their attention to the adopted international best practices and principles enunciated therein.