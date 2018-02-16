…Lauds Wike’s Development Projects

The Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) has lauded the Rivers State Governor,Chief Barrister Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his development projects across the state.

The National Chairman of the party,Gashon Benson, who made the commendation in Port Harcourt, said, Rivers State had come of age in terms of playing active politics in the country, than engaging in destructive ventures.

Benson called on Rivers politicians to desist from using politics as a way of causing crisis in the state, but seeing politics as a means of attracting even development to their wards and communities for the betterment of the society.

He urged youths of the state to shun cultism and all manners of electoral violence in the 2019 elections, adding that violence does no longer pay in politics.

Benson enjoined politicians in the state to shun ‘politics of do or die,’ and be involved in the ‘politics of developing the state.

